GOT7's Yugyeom lists BTS' Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu as close friends

GOT7’s Yugyeom recently appeared on The Daebak Show, hosted by Eric Nam on DIVE Studios. On The Daebak show, Eric invites many stars and interviews them in the format of a podcast. Yugyeom was a recent guest on the show, appearing on August 22. During his appearance, he discussed his life, career, GOT7 and its members, as well as his close friendships with other K-pop idols.

Yugyeom on The Daebak Show

When Eric asked Yugyeom if he spends more time with his non-celebrity friends or his celebrity friends, the singer replied that he meets his celebrity friends more often. He proceeded to list the celebrity friends he frequently meets and is close with. The names he mentioned were Cho Seung Youn, more popularly known as WOODZ, Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO, Jungkook from BTS, and Mingyu from SEVENTEEN. Yugyeom noted that he has been friends with these four individuals for a long time.

The 97’ liners squad, as they are popularly known, is one of the most prominent friendship groups in K-pop, consisting of idols born in 1997. The squad originated with BTS’ Jungkook, GOT7’s Yugyeom and BAMBAM, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, THE8, and DK, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and NCT’s Jaehyun. The most recent addition to the group appears to be Bang Chan from Stray Kids, as he has been seen hanging out with Jungkook, Cha Eun Woo, and Jaehyun. The 97’ liners squad is a closely bonded group; although they frequently gather, most of their meetings are said to be private. Occasionally, they post photos to commemorate their friendship and demonstrate their continued connection.

GOT7’s recent activities

GOT7 departed from JYP Entertainment in January 2021, choosing not to renew their contracts. However, the group did not disband. The members of GOT7 retained the rights to their music, and they continue to use the name GOT7. Each member is currently focusing on their individual music careers. The members came together to reassure fans that the group remains intact and has not disbanded. Additionally, the group launched their own YouTube channel, releasing a self-titled EP titled GOT7 with the title track NANANA on May 23, 2022.

GOT7 also held a fan meet in Thailand. While pursuing individual activities, the members are signed with different agencies. Despite this, they still collaborate from time to time and engage in promotional activities under the name GOT7.

