GOT7's Yugyeom looks dapper in stunning black and white photos for the upcoming solo album Point Of View: U

It is heartwarming to see GOT7 members thriving in their new chosen paths! GOT7's maknaes Yugyeom and BamBam are flourishing under their new agencies, Jay Park's AOMG and Abyss Company respectively. The two best friends started their journey together as members of GOT7 and are now embarking upon their new solo careers together too. BamBam is all set to release his first mini-album, riBBon and Yugyeom is all set to release his debut solo album, titled Point Of View: U.

Yugyeom has been releasing a series of illustrated flowers, which gradually revealed the month and dates of the album. In the next step, he released the tracklist and title for the same. The pretty looking comeback album is titled Point Of View: U and features a total of seven tracks. Out of the seven, four tracks are collaborations with other famous artists under AOMG such as DeVita, Loco, GRAY, Jay Park and Punchnello. Two songs are produced by Cha Cha Malone while the rest are produced by GRAY.

The tracks are called I Want U Around feat. DeVita, Running Through The Rain, 네잘못이야 feat. GRAY, All About U feat. Loco, Love The Way feat. Jay Park & Punchnello, Falling In Love, When U Fall. If the tracklisting is anything to go by, it looks like the beautiful narration of an individual's love story from start to end in a chronological manner. After releasing pictures of pretty floral illustrations, Yugyeom finally blessed us with concept photos of himself! He looks dapper in twin black and white pictures, showcasing a sombre and melancholic era! The solo album looks mature, timeless and promising and we cannot wait to hear Yugyeom's gorgeous vocals again!

You can check out Yugyeom's stunning photos below:

Credits :Yugyeom Instagram

