GOT7’s Yugyeom reveals details of summer trip with BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

GOT7’s maknae Yugyeom recently appeared as a guest on Kian84’s vlog in which the two celebrities spent a considerable amount of time together doing mundane daily life things and talking about everything starting with a mosquito bite to workout routines. The idol also revealed details about his trip with his 97 liner friends to Busan for a summer getaway. Here is what Yugyeom said.

Jungkook, Cha Eun Woo, Mingyu and Yugyeom’s trip together

Kian84 is a Korean YouTuber and entertainer and on his recent vlog, GOT7’s Yugyeom made an appearance. When asked about his vacation plans, Yugyeom revealed that BTS’ Jungkook, ARTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and he took a 2 days, 1 night trip to Busan earlier this year in the summer. He also added that it was a sudden plan.

The host jokingly asked to confirm if he really was close with Jungkook or if it was one-sided. This made Yugyeom burst out laughing and he confirmed that the artists who share the same birth year are indeed good friends.

The vlog started in the night as Kian84 and the GOT7 member enjoyed fishing. This was followed by a refreshing drink session by the lake. Fans were very amused with what happened next. The duo spotted a grasshopper and started to play with it. The next morning they woke up and went to the fish market to buy some crabs. Yugyeom also showed off a mosquito bite from the previous night. Their day ended with them enjoying the seafood together. The hilarious episode was released on September 21.

Yugyeom’s current activities

Yugyeom made his debut as a member of GOT7 in 2014 with their first EP ‘Got It?’. In 2021 all the members decided to move on from their company and sign with different labels but remain as a group. Yugyeom signed an exclusive contract with AOMG and made his solo debut with his first solo album Point Of View: U in June 2021.

His latest single LOLO was released on July 24. The track is about keeping love private and secret. It talks about the various challenges and ups and downs that come with a relationship.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BAMBAM’s AREA52 Concert: GOT7's leader joins Youngjae and Yugyeom in singing NANANA from crowd