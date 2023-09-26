GOT7's Yugyeom reveals Yugyeom in Europe 2023 tour dates across five cities

Yugyeom is the youngest member of the K-pop group GOT7. Yugyeom whose full name is Kim Yugyeom is currently active as a soloist under the label AOMG since 2021. He recently announced his next dates for the upcoming five-city tour in Europe. Yugyeom made his solo debut in 2021 with his first EP titled Point of View: U.

Yugyeom announces Yugyeom in Europe 2023 tour

Recently AOMG and Yugyeom posted on their social media accounts about Yugyeom's next tour in Europe. He will be going on a five-city solo tour in Europe titled Yugyeom in Europe 2023 tour. The GOT7 member will be kicking off his Europe tour on November 1 in Paris. Afterward, he will be heading to London, Berlin, and Madrid on November 2, 4, and 7 respectively. His last show in the five-city tour in Europe will be in Frankfurt on November 10. The tickets for his Yugyeom in Europe 2023 tour will go live on October 6 at 7 PM KST. Yugyeom will also be performing at Manila's Mall of Asia Arena on October 13 for a music event called K-MAGIC LIVE. He will join SHINee's Taemin and Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon to perform.

About Yugyeon as soloist

Kim Yugyeom who goes by the stage name Yugyeom made his debut in June 2021 under AOMG by releasing his first EP titled Point of View: U with the title track All Your Fault. I Want U Around feat DeVitawas pre-released from the album. In March 2022, he released a digital single called Take You Down. Finally, in 2023, Yugyeom released his third and fourth digital singles called Ponytail and Lolo respectively. Yugyeom went on an Asia tour in July 2023 covering New Taipei and Macau. Recently Yugyeom also made an appearance at BamBam's AREA 52 world tour kick-off in Seoul where he performed his latest single called Lolo.

