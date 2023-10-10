GOT7's Yugyeom sends coffee truck for ‘boyfriend’ ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo on A Good Day to Be a Dog’s set

GOT7's Yugyeom cheers on his friend ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo for his upcoming project. This warm interface between the 97 liners is winning hearts across the internet. Cha Eun Woo will be seen in an upcoming MBC K-drama A Good Day to Be a Dog alongside Park Gyu Young. However, the sudden gesture from GOT7's Yugyeom is not surprising as the two hang out and have been good friends in the industry.

GOT7's Yugyeom sends coffee truck for ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo

Recently ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo took to his Instagram stories to share a heartwarming gesture expressed by his good friend GOT7's Yugyeom. Cha Eun Woo has been busy with a lot of activities for his upcoming K-drama A Good Day to Be a Dog. It turns out GOT7's Yugyeom sent a coffee truck on the sets of A Good Day to Be a Dog while Cha Eun Woo was busy filming the upcoming show. Yugyeom had banners put up at the coffee trucks that said, “Please take care of my boyfriend, Eunwoo! Please take care of our Eunwoo!” in Korean. Not only this but ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo also reciprocated his gratitude by putting up an Instagram story and thanking GOT7 member Yugyeom by tagging him and saying, "Gyeom-ah, thank you".

About A Good Day to Be a Dog

A Good Day to Be a Dog is an upcoming K-drama by MBC. Adapted from a webtoon of the same name it tells the story of a woman who has a curse of turning into a dog every time she kisses someone. Due to this, she sets out to find a way to break this curse and finds a man who holds the key to doing it but that man is afraid of dogs. The cast of the new K-drama includes Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, and Lee Hyun Woo. A Good Day to Be a Dog will premiere on October 11 at 9 PM KST. The episodes will air every Wednesday. The new drama will also be available for streaming Viki and Viu apps.

