Got7’s Yugyeom showered love on Cha Eun Woo in hilarious way as he asked directors to pick ASTRO member

Cha Eun Woo was showered with love by Got7 member Yugyeom. On the last day of the shoot, the idol sent a coffee truck to the shooting location with flexes and banners of his photos. In a recent show on YouTube where Yugyeom appeared as a guest, he also mentioned that he had taken a summer trip with Cha Eun Woo, Jungkook and Mingyu earlier this year. The 97 liners' friendship remains strong.

Cha Eun Woo receives coffee truck from Got7’s Yugyeom

ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo has set himself up not only as a talented idol but also as a capable actor. Got7’s Yugyeom showed his love for his friend and sent a coffee truck to the shooting venue. Not only that, the idol also added pointers for Cha Eun Woo and the director. One of the banners asked the directors to choose his friend and make him work hard. He even asked Cha Eun Woo to work harder and earn enough money. He went on to thank Chan Eun Woo’s staff and asked him to deliver coffee too. Additionally, he instructed him to buy good meat for everyone on the last day on the shoot. Lastly, Yugyeom asked him to work hard and ended by writing that Cha Eun Woo is the best. The ASTRO member took the time and added pictures of him with Yugyeom’s coffee truck on his Instagram story. The hilarious interaction had fans have a good laugh too.

Cha Eun Woo’s currently airing drama A Good Day to Be a Dog

A Good Day to Be a Dog premiered on October 11. The Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo starrer started with a bang and fans are already hooked on the plot of the story. Based on a webtoon, the drama revolves around Han Hae Na who has a curse; she turns into a dog every time she kisses someone. Jin Seo Won is a colleague who has a fear of dogs. One drunken night she kisses him. She has a feeling that he might just be the cure that she needs and starts approaching him.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 5 reasons to watch A Good Day to Be a Dog starring Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo