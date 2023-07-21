GOT7’s Yugyeom to make awaited comeback with digital single album LOLO featuring Lee Hi; Dropping on THIS date

"Yugyeom will release a new digital single 'LOLO' at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on July 24," the agency stated on July 21. As per the agency, 'LOLO' is another track arranged a half year after 'Ponytail'. A sum of two songs with high flawlessness, including the title tune of the same name, 'LOLO', and 'Say Nothing (feat. Lee Hi)'.

GOT7’s Yugyeom’s comeback LOLO and Say Nothing feat. Lee Hi:

Specifically, insight about Lee Hi's feature is drawing consideration. Assumptions are additionally brought up in the congruency of the tones of the two individuals, who show off their first collaboration through 'Say Nothing'. Beforehand, AOMG dropped the picture secret and music video mystery video of 'LOLO' successively through their social media handles. The sensual picture raises assumptions for Yugyeom's new appearance. GOT7's Yugyeom, who shows his melodic capacity through alluring tone and execution, yet additionally songwriting and arrangement, has delivered strong independent collections like EP Point Of View: U and advanced singles Take You Down and Ponytail after authoritatively joining AOMG in 2021, displaying a fun discography. These releases have likewise recorded great outcomes on the global music charts. There is a developing interest in what sort of music variety will be introduced in 'LOLO'.

GOT7’s Yugyeom’s activities:

On July fifth, WeAct, a non-profit association that rescues lost canines and doggies from unlawful puppy breeding places, expressed, "Yugyeom of GOT7 gave 14 million won for the treatment of rescue canines in Namyangju." Yugyeom recently gave 14 million won to the organization, which will be used to treat puppies that were rescued from the illegal breeding farms. The group expressed gratitude to Yugyeom's great impact and warm heart toward creatures and vowed to help Yugyeom's exercises alongside the Aghases. This group recently treated sick puppies that had been left behind at an abandoned breeding farm in Namyangju. They are also working to rescue puppies that have gone missing and are tied up at other illegal breeding grounds.

