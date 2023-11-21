Gotta Go singer Chung Ha's social media and fandom name withheld by former agency; fans express angry

In April 2022, Chung Ha officially ended her contract with longtime label MNH Entertainment after a period of apparent difficulties. In past months, the singer had openly expressed mounting frustrations over delays releasing new music and other agency-related struggles. So when Chung Ha's departure was announced, it came as little surprise to fans who had witnessed her candid comments about the building tensions.

MNH Entertainment withheld Chung Ha’s socials and fandom name

Although MNH Entertainment's announcement of Chung Ha's departure appeared friendly, fans of the soloist have harbored dissatisfaction with the label for a while. This discontent stems from perceived unfair treatment towards Chung Ha during her time with the company. Now, it looks like fans may have one more reason to express disapproval towards her former label.

Even though Chung Ha initially contemplated leaving the entertainment scene to pursue studies abroad, she ultimately chose to embark on a new journey by joining Jay Park's MORE VISION label in October. This marks an exciting chapter for Chung Ha and her fans, though not without its challenges.

MNH Entertainment has not released the rights to Chung Ha's previous social media accounts, which boast millions of followers. This includes her Instagram with over five million followers and Twitter with over 300k. Consequently, she had to start anew with different handles on these platforms. Her new Instagram and Twitter accounts currently have 130k and 14k followers, respectively.

Moreover, she doesn't have access to her YouTube account, implying she won't earn revenue or royalties from her past music videos. Her previous account had 1.46 million subscribers, while her current one has just 3.5k, as it was created less than 24 hours ago and has only one video so far.

Fans reaction

Now MORE VISION had to publicly state their search for a new fandom name for Chungha because MNH Entertainment owns the trademark for ‘BYULHARANG.’ This is particularly emotional for fans, as the name, meaning ‘Stars with Chung Ha,’ held significant meaning for both them and Chung Ha. The situation has sparked outrage among fans, and even those not following Chung Ha closely can't help but see it as an unnecessary and petty move by MNH Entertainment.

Knowing this, fans became very angry over the issue and MNH Entertainment. Fans commented, ‘chungha wrote this song for her fans (byulharang) and now the fandom name needs to change coz mnh got the trademark. i wish nothing but downfall for mnh’. Another said, ‘Mnh continued to mistreat and hurt chungha even after she left. Selling her private polaroids to make money and now trademarking byulharang so she has to change her fandom name 6 YEARS INTO HER CAREER and having to start over on social media. im seething.’ ‘There are a lot of agencies that don't let their artists to take ownership of their social media accounts but they even trademarked her fandom name Byulharang. Where are they going to use her fandom name? She contributed so much to their company, why are they like this?’.

Other fans stated, ‘They didn't even do a proper job with her last album because they were in the contract renewal period,’ ‘I understand why she left them, What use do they have with her social media accounts? They should've just given them to her,’ ‘The company really missed out on a gem like Chung Ha,’ ‘That company is dirty till the end,’ ‘They really know how to cross the line when it comes to being dirty and grimmy,’ and ‘This is overboard. Wow.’

