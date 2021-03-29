Grace Personified! Decoding Red Velvet leader Irene's classic & timeless fashion

Here's why we think Red Velvet's Irene is a reincarnation of the Greek Goddess Aphrodite! Read on to find out.

Happy Birthday, Irene! Irene aka Bae Joo Hyun is a singer, rapper and of course, Red Velvet's leader. Irene turns 30 years old today (31 years according to Korean age). The talented star has donned many hats in her brief, yet incredible career so far. One that of being a fashion icon! It is no secret that Red Velvet's Irene is a top-tier visual and beauty! She is a literal reincarnation of the Greek Goddess Aphrodite, and trust us, we aren't exaggerating this at all.

But ReVeluvs, who have followed Irene since her debut days, will vouch that the talented beauty has always been a fashion icon. Irene's fashion is very reminiscent of Seo Ji Hye's character Seo Dan in the hit TV drama, Crash Landing On You. Simple, Classic, Minimalist and Timeless are few adjectives that sum up Irene's fashion game. The star has always dressed in what suits her flawless beauty the best and hasn't risked her personal comfort for experimentation. She is extremely versatile and can carry off everything, from crop tops, tight midis, long-flowing gowns, baggy jeans, hoodies and sweats, she looks like a literal Goddess in everything she wears.

In my personal opinion, she has looked the best in Red Velvet's MV, Psycho. She sported many looks in the music video, each better than the previous one. Her understated make-up, crimson red lips and sparkling jewellery, make her look mature, sophisticated and queen-like. In another concept, she rocked coral lips and coffee-cinnamon coloured eye-shadow, looking dazzling as she sashayed down in her stunning white gown! In the third concept, her hair was tied in a slick ponytail, as she rocked a simple outfit with just a stunning neck-piece. WOW.

Credits :Irene Instagram

