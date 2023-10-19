Graduation: Jung Ryeo Won joins Wi Ha Joon in romance drama by Something in the Rain director

Jung Ryeo Won will be joining Wi Ha Joon in a new romance drama by Something In The Rain’s director. Earlier this year Jung Ryeo Won was in talks to be starring in the drama and it was confirmed that she would be a part of the upcoming romance. Wi Ha Joon was also announced as a main lead earlier this month.

Jung Ryeo Won joins Wi Ha Joon for a new romance drama

Actor Jung Ryeo Won will be starring in a new romance drama opposite Wi Ha Joon. On October 19, tvN confirmed that the Wok of Love actor would be a part of the star cast. She will be taking on the role of a senior academic instructor, Son Hye Jin. She is a successful and respected academician. The renowned Korean instructor starts planning her retirement but just then her old student Lee Jun Ho, who would be played by Wi Ha Joon, joins her academy as a rookie tutor.

The Witch at Court actor expressed her feelings about her role and said that she is excited to be doing a romance drama in a long time. She also commented on her feelings about the director and co-actor and added that she is grateful and happy to be working with director Ahn Pan Seok and actor Wi Ha Joon.

More about Something In The Rain’s director and upcoming project Graduation

Director Ahn Pan Seok has created many romance dramas that are iconic. His classic pieces are what come to mind when one thinks of popular South Korean romance dramas. Previous works by the director include hits like Something In The Rain, One Spring Night, Secret Love Affair, and Heard It Through The Grapevine.

The director’s next romance project will be Graduation and Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon have been confirmed to be the lead cast. The story revolves around the characters Son Hye Jin, a veteran academic instructor, and her hard-working student Lee Jun Ho who later joins her academy as a rookie instructor. Lee Jun Ho’s first love was his teacher Son Hye Jin and now that the two work at the same place, it is hard for him to stay away from her.

