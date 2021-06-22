Grahan star Zoya Hussain on working in web shows: There’s so much material for you to exploit and explore

Zoya Hussain, who plays the role of an IPS officer in Grahan, has opened up about how she got the role. Check out the details.

The Hotstar Specials series Grahan is prepping for release and there’s a lot of hype about the action thriller show. Based on Satya Vyas’ novel Chaurasi, the story follows the aftermath of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Ranjan Chandel directorial web show stars Zoya Hussain, Pavan Malhotra, Anshuman Pushkar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Teekam Joshi and Sahidur Rahman in pivotal roles and is set to premiere on June 24. In a recent chat with OTTplay, Zoya who plays the role of an IPS officer in the show has opened up about how she got the role.

During the interview, Zoya Hussain recalled the time she worked with the director in Mukkabaaz. She explained that when she got to know he was a part of Grahan, she got excited. “I got to know about the story and my character Amrita, who is the IPS officer in the show that intrigued me a lot,” she added. The actress made her debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz. Amid the interview, she spoke about how the sports drama changed her life. She revealed that working on the project with the renowned filmmaker, opened up a lot of opportunities for her.

Zoya has got the opportunity to work in films and web shows. Speaking about how her experience has been different in both, the actress said that in web shows, there’s a lot of time to ‘go into detail’. “There’s so much material for you to exploit and explore and the graph of a character on a show is quite detailed,” she concluded.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta can bring a change: Navjot Gulati on Kanika Dhillon & Credit Casteism

Credits :OTTPlay

Share your comment ×