Grahan Twitter Review: 10 Tweets that sum up audience reaction to Zoya Hussain starrer

After a long wait, the ‘Grahan’ web series has been released on OTT platform. Twitter reviews are in. Scroll below to know more.

Surrounded by controversies, the much talked about web series ‘Grahan’ has finally hit the floors. Starring Pavan Malhotra, Zoya Hussain, Anshuman Pushkar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Teekam Joshi, and Sahidur Rahman in the pivotal roles, the webisodes are set in the aftermath of the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots which also connects two stories from different eras. The OTT series is inspired by the novel Chaurasi by Satya Vyas. In the series, Zoya is seen as an IPS officer in Ranchi while Pavan Malhotra is essaying the role of her father. The eight-episode series has been created by Shailendra Jha and bankrolled by Jar Pictures.

As the series went live on the OTT platform, many already binged it in one go and loved every bit of it. Several fans of the show took to their Twitter handles to express their opinions. One of the show’s fans said, “Came across this really interesting web series #Grahan on Disney + Hotstar. I loved the plotline. It was really amazing. I highly recommend for you all to watch it too.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Both the songs of #Grahan are super melodious and fantastic...can't wait for more songs if you composed more for it.”

Finally binged a very interesting series #Grahan. It's worth a watch — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 24, 2021

Gripping performances, impactful scenes and old school romance... just started watching this new web series #Grahan on @DisneyplusHSVIP and I am thoroughly enjoying it. — SwatKat (@swatic12) June 24, 2021

Watched some episodes of the new series #Grahan on @DisneyplusHSVIP and I am thoroughly enjoying it. The plot is really catchy and impactful. It is definitely worth the watch. — भागल ईकोसिस्टम स्पेशलिस्ट (@BUnlimted) June 24, 2021

Finally a very interesting series #Grahan #DisneyPlusHotstar It's little slow from 3rd episode. But intriguing with holded suspense . Must watch though extreme Emotional + Painful history of what happened due to Monster Politics . — Sumit (@SpiritedSoull) June 24, 2021

Work from home has gotten a bit more interesting today with #Grahan on @DisneyplusHSVIP

The story is really impactful. You

must watch this one. — Vinay Nayak (विनय) (@imvinnyk) June 24, 2021

Watching #Grahan today, it’s gripping so far. Weekend plan sorted. @DisneyPlusHS Send Tweet. — Jack Ryan (@GeoPolEnthu) June 24, 2021

Came across this really interesting web series #Grahan on @DisneyplusHSVIP

I loved the plotline it was really amazing. I highly recommend for you all to watch it too. — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) June 24, 2021

Don't miss #Grahan @DisneyPlusHS special.

Just completed in one go. 12.30 to 6.30 AM

one word review: #Excellent

(Story, Script, Direction, Music and acting)

Thanks for making such wonderful #webseries@Shailendraj269 sir Congratulations to everyone associated with the project. — वात्सल्य राय (@Vatsalyarai) June 24, 2021

Please do watch #Grahan #GrahanWebSeries You will also see ROCKY DADA for 2-3 mins https://t.co/XRjrWS1nLr — SHASHANK BARANWAL (@followshashank1) June 24, 2021

#AjayRai's #Grahan on @DisneyPlusHS is a superbly crafted portion from Indian history with brilliant performances.must see.4 stars. — SubhashKJha (@SubhashK_Jha) June 24, 2021

Ahead of its release, the Ranjan Chandel directorial show was trending on Twitter with the hashtag BanGrahanwebseries. Several netizens were demanding to stop the release as the show 'was presenting the Sikh community in the wrong way.' However, the trailer of the web series had also received a good response from the audience.

