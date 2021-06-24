  1. Home
Grahan Twitter Review: 10 Tweets that sum up audience reaction to Zoya Hussain starrer

After a long wait, the ‘Grahan’ web series has been released on OTT platform. Twitter reviews are in. Scroll below to know more.
47763 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 05:12 pm
Grahan Twitter Review Grahan Twitter Review: 10 Tweets that sum up audience reaction to Zoya Hussain starrer (Pic Credits: Disney+Hotstar)
Surrounded by controversies, the much talked about web series ‘Grahan’ has finally hit the floors. Starring Pavan Malhotra, Zoya Hussain, Anshuman Pushkar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Teekam Joshi, and Sahidur Rahman in the pivotal roles, the webisodes are set in the aftermath of the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots which also connects two stories from different eras. The OTT series is inspired by the novel Chaurasi by Satya Vyas. In the series, Zoya is seen as an IPS officer in Ranchi while Pavan Malhotra is essaying the role of her father. The eight-episode series has been created by Shailendra Jha and bankrolled by Jar Pictures.

As the series went live on the OTT platform, many already binged it in one go and loved every bit of it. Several fans of the show took to their Twitter handles to express their opinions. One of the show’s fans said, “Came across this really interesting web series #Grahan on Disney + Hotstar. I loved the plotline. It was really amazing. I highly recommend for you all to watch it too.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Both the songs of #Grahan are super melodious and fantastic...can't wait for more songs if you composed more for it.” 

Take a look:

 

Ahead of its release, the Ranjan Chandel directorial show was trending on Twitter with the hashtag BanGrahanwebseries. Several netizens were demanding to stop the release as the show 'was presenting the Sikh community in the wrong way.' However, the trailer of the web series had also received a good response from the audience.

 Also Read Web series Grahan trends on Twitter after netizens demand a ban; Say ‘Don’t hurt feelings’

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Boycoot Grahan , it has shown Sikhs in wrong light with fabrication. It is shame, Justice to community haven't been served ,it's been 37 yrs , now industry wants to earn by garning attention fabricating stories. Enough !

