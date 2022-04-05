Grammy Awards in denial of BTS’ music: How it doesn’t change a thing for the South Korean superstars

The world watched when seven boys glided through the red carpet of what is nicknamed as the ‘Biggest Night of Music’. Glimmering head to toe in Louis Vuitton, they stood proud of their achievements, none defined by their consecutively fourth appearance at the Grammy Awards- presenters, collaborators, remote guests and first in-person standalone performance. It seems as though they have climbed a stairwell rising higher each time and the next would be the epitome, capped off with a Grammy win. But how relevant would it stay by the time the Recording Academy decides to reward the men they seem to have built their show around. A fact, very carefully noted by BTS leader RM in a live broadcast post their appearance.

Best Pop/Duo Performance, a category that stayed out of the main ceremony and was pre-awarded in 2019 as well as 2020, until BTS received its first nomination in 2021 followed by a second one this year, was pushed to the very end of announcements. It was in the middle of the ceremony last year, while the group’s performance became the penultimate stage instead. Now, trying to salvage the ever-waning ratings and the lack of interest of the audiences in the show is crucial but the tactics in place have us noting the very lack of reward. Did the organisers blatantly use the South Korean group’s fame to keep an ongoing interest in its show? Very much so. Does that change anything for BTS? We don’t think so. They march on.

BTS’ ‘Butter’, the second English single by the septet bested any competition on Billboards for a whopping 10 weeks after its release, another American metric if the Grammy committee wanted to keep a track of. And while the world celebrated its success live on the stage with a standing ovation, placed very carefully at the start for building the crowd’s interest, the event itself did not leave them with many reasons to return. All this while a couple of members had just recovered from the raging virus and another nursing an injured finger.

BTS, however, continues to live unhindered, appreciative of the announced winner, accepting of their defeat and promising to try harder, not sure how that would be possible, as they hop to their next- 4 sold out evenings at the very place of the Grammy Awards, that has turned the Sin City purple.

Graceful and all-giving, worthy of the love they are showered with, BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were the stars of the night regardless.

