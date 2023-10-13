Grammys 2024: LE SSERAFIM set to appear on Global Spin Live; joins likes of B.I, VIVIZ, ENHYPEN and more

LE SSERAFIM, a K-pop group under Source Music, a subsidiary of HYBE, will be attending one of the events at the Grammys. The K-pop group who made their debut in 2022 is reaching for the stars with each passing day. This will be the first appearance of LE SSERAFIM for any of The Recording Academy-backed events. Previously K-pop artists like ENHYPEN, B.I, VIVIZ, and more made their appearances at the Global Stage Live.

LE SSERAFIM to appear on Grammys Museum's Global Spin Live

LE SSERAFIM will make an appearance on the Global Stage Live at the Grammys Museum. The event will take place on November 2 at 7:30 PM in Los Angeles. LE SSERAFIM will exclusively appear for a performance and a conversation with the panel which will be moderated by Emily Mei to discuss the band's career, latest music, creative process, and more. It was reported that the tickets to the LE SSERAFIM's show at the Global Spin Live were sold out within a minute of going live for sale. GRAMMYs Global Spin is a concert series held by The Recording Academy to honor some popular and significant artists around the world and their music. Previously K-pop artists like ENHYPEN, VIVIZ, soloist B.I, Seori, Korean hip-hop legends Yoon Mi Rae and Tiger JK graced the event at the Global Spin Live stage.

LE SSERAFIM's recent activities

Late October will see the return of LE SSERAFIM with new music. On October 27 at 1 PM KST, LE SSERAFIM will release a new single titled Perfect Night, according to a statement from their management company, Source Music. They added that Perfect Night aims to convey the positive idea that having fun with your friends can be possible even on less-than-ideal days. On their official social media pages, you can pre-order or pre-save Perfect Night. LE SSERAFIM previously surprised everyone with a cryptic teaser video titled TONIGHT, I DON'T CARE WHAT'S WRONG OR RIGHT. The new release of LE SSERAFIM was mentioned in reports, but Source Music did not confirm them until now.

