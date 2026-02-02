Grammys 2026: BLACKPINK’s Rosé makes history with 1st K-pop soloist performance, KPop Demon Hunters’ Golden locks debut win

Rosé is making history again. After becoming the first-ever K-pop act to earn a solo nomination at the biggest awards in the music industry, the BLACKPINK member was here to show everyone how it’s done. Taking to the Grammy Awards stage on February 1, she ensured the audience jumped along. Performing alongside Bruno Mars, the duo gave a live rendition of their globally viral track APT. another go at the awards night.

BLACKPINK's Rosé performs APT. with Bruno Mars as the opening act of the Grammys 2026 night

Up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance as well as Song of the Year and Record of the Year, with the latter two being among the Big Four awards of the evening, she presented a high-energy performance with her collaborator. As openers, the two had the viewers and attendees up in party mode even before they were ready, showcasing just how amazing these nods have been for her.

KPop Demon Hunters' Golden earns big nod at 2026 Grammy Awards

Meanwhile, Golden, the viral song from the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters, has pushed a foot through the door in the most amazing way. It is the first-ever K-pop song to win a Grammy award and was given so in the Best Song Written For Visual Media category.

Sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, who do the singing voices for the HUNTRIX girls in the film, EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, DO, 24, and Teddy, have been credited with the songwriting. The team accepted the award at the pre-telecast ceremony and thanked the fans as well as fellow writer Teddy Park, who was unable to attend. The animated film is up for a total of four wins in total, already managing to add one to the bag.

ALSO READ: Grammys 2026: Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber Go Matching at Red Carpet, Miley Cyrus and Fiancé Maxx Morando, Sabrina Carpenter Rock Power Looks