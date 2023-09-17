‘Grateful to her’: TXT’s Soobin on meeting Bebe Rexha at MTV VMAs and how her music helped him as a trainee

TXT who recently appeared at the 2023 MTV VMAs has become the talk of the town among music fans. Recently, the leader of the K-pop group Soobin turned on a live through Weverse to interact with fans and share his thoughts about being at the award show. He even mentioned his meeting with the American singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha at the award show.

TXT’s Soobin mentioned about meeting Bebe Rexha at the award show

During the live, when asked by the fans what it was like meeting Bebe Rexha at the award show, Soobin replied that throughout his trainee days, Bebe Rexha's music was his source of strength and support. Listening to her songs, he felt as if the songs were written specifically for him. He even watched her interviews as a fan.

The moment he found out that he could meet her at the event, he left a text message for her but was also super nervous. Later on, Soobin met her and they even clicked some photographs that Bebe Rexha posted on her Instagram and TikTok. Soobin did not have his phone at the moment so he could not take selfies with her. But instead, Soobin was grateful to have met the artist at the event which made him feel calm. Check out the selfies taken by Bebe Rexha, when they met:

TXT's recent activities:

Recently, TXT released Back For More, a collaborative single with Anitta who is a Brazilian singer. Back For More is a pre-release single from TXT's upcoming album The Name Chapter: Freefall. Their new album will be released on October 13 and it will be their third studio album in Korean. TXT debuted the pre-release song on this year's MTV VMAs. They also won Push Performance of the Year for Sugar Rush Ride at the award show. The K-pop group was also seen interacting with Western artists like Karol G, Sabrina Carpenter, and Anitta at the event.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'See you in 2025': BTS' SUGA bids goodbye ahead of military enlistment; Jin, J-Hope drop supportive messages