'Grateful towards SUGA': SHINee's Taemin reveals current relationship with BTS member after Suchwita invite

On the recently aired episode of BTS' SUGA's talk show Suchwita, SHINee's Taemin was the guest. The two K-pop idols had a fun conversation and were later joined by another BTS member, Jimin. They discovered many commonalities, which led to Taemin and SUGA bonding well with each other. SHINee member also took to his live stream, where he mentioned this experience.

SHINee's Taemin grateful to be on BTS SUGA's Suchwita

SHINee's Taemin was on Suchwita to promote his new album Guilty. Though it is no secret that SHINee's Taemin and BTS' Jimin have been friends for a long time now. What made the conversation interesting was the budding friendship between SHINee's Taemin and BTS' SUGA since the two are of the same age.

During a recent Weverse live, SHINee's Taemin talked about his appearance on Suchwita. He expressed his gratitude for being invited. He said, "Ah, and there is Suchwita too. That too…I am grateful to SUGA for inviting me as a guest on his show, and we were able to talk about things, too." On the show, they both mentioned being born in the same year, i.e., 1993, but hold equally different positions in their K-pop group. While SUGA is the oldest in BTS, Taemin is the youngest member in SHINee.

Taemin also mentioned on the livestream about finding a friend in SUGA. He said, "Thanks to that, I was able to gain a new good friend, and he has turned into someone who I have been keeping in contact with. And I am thankful towards Jimin, too."

Highlights of SHINee Taemin's appearance on Suchwita

Both the K-pop idols discussed their career and music. SUGA talked about Taemin's new album Guilty, which is his solo comeback after two years, and asked about how his creative process has been behind the album's creation. They also talk about their careers as soloists and fellow K-pop group members.

SUGA and Taemin both agreed to the fact that they enjoy promoting alone as it helps them to remain passionate about their work. SUGA also remarked about Taemin being a role model in the K-pop music industry. They also revealed their MBTI personalities, where SUGA was ISTP and Taemim was INFP. Watch the episode here:

