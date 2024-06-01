Gray, CODE KUNST and Woo Won Jae are South Korean R&B artists who were signed under the company AOMG established by Jay Park. However, they announced their departure from the company after a few years and has recently announced that the three artists will be launching their very own agency.

Gray, CODE KUNST and Woo Won Jae established their new agency duover

On May 31, 2024, it has been reported that Gray, CODE KUNST, and Woo Won Jae will be serving as co-CEOs in their newly formed company called duover. This is a new chapter in the trios' music career and the title reflects their fresh starts as it is a wordplay on the phrase ‘do over’ which means to begin an activity again. Previously, the artists were signed under Jay Park’s AOMG but they left the company in 2024. Moreover, Hwang Ah Ram, formerly involved in planning and production at AOMG, now joins duover as the overall director.

On March 28, 2024, AOMG announced that GRAY and Woo Won Jae along with Lee Hi, and GooseBumps would be parting ways with the company. GRAY had been part of the company ever since it was founded and after 13 years, he decided to depart from the hip-hop label. Woo Won Jae also saw prominent success in his time on the label.

Woo Won Jae garnered immense popularity during this time with his album We Are, which he released under the label. He was under AOMG for a total of 7 years. Moreover, on April 25, 2024, AOMG released a statement regarding CODE KUNST that he will also be leaving the company after 6 years.

More about AOMG

The sudden change in AOMG has happened ever since the co-CEO, DJ Pumpkin, resigned from the company. Previously, Simon Dominic also left his position as the CEO in 2018, and subsequently, Jay Park left his CEO position in 2021. Yoo Deok Gon, the current CEO of H1GHER Music, has been fulfilling the role of AOMG’s CEO.

