A great collab in the making: EXO’s Baekhyun to join hands with Seo Moon Tak’s upcoming music video

Before Baekhyun’s enlistment, he is going to collaborate with the famous pop singer Seo Moon Tak. Read on to know more.

EXO’s Baekhyun announced May 6 as his enlistment date a few days ago. It clashes with his birthday and hence, he also announced his special pre-birthday event for fans on VLive. But before going to his enlistment duty, he is already dropping surprises for his fans. And today, a K-Media outlet announced that Baekhyun will be collaborating with another singer!

According to SPOTV News’ exclusive coverage, it has been revealed that EXO’s Baekhyun will be featuring with the famous pop singer Seo Moon Tak in her upcoming music track, name of which hasn’t been released as of yet. Moon Tak’s song will be released on May 10 and as per the reports, the two singers have reportedly finished filming for the music video. Audience is excited to see the collaboration between the senior popular artist and Baekhyun.

Baekhyun even talked about Seo Moon Tak during his recent magazine interview and praised her singing skills. He said, “Seo Moon Tak has powerful vocals and a stronger base than most men. I wish to have the same raw feeling when I get older.” Seo Moon Tak debuted in 1999 as a solo artist and became one of the most popular faces of female pop-rock singers in South Korea.

As for Baekhyun, he released his award-winning song ‘BAMBI’s remix version music video a week ago. He will also be spending time with his fans on May 1 via popular live-streaming platform, VLive.

How excited are you to watch such an incredible collaboration take place before Baekhyun goes to the military? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :SPOTV News

Share your comment ×