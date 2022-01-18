The Great Indian Murder Trailer: Pratik Gandhi & Richa Chadha are set to solve a high profile murder mystery

The trailer of The Great Indian Murder has been released. It stars Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles. They will be seen playing investigating officers role who are looking at a high-profile killing in the thriller murder mystery. It is based on Vikas Swarup’s bestselling novel Six Suspects. It is helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Priti Vinay Sinha. Ashutosh Rana, Shashank Arora, Raghubir Yadav, Paoli Dam, Jatin Goswami are also seen in the pivotal roles.

The show will begin streaming on February 4 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali. The book revolves around the murder of the son of Uttar Pradesh’s home minister. The police have doubts about six suspects who were carrying a gun with them to kill him. All have different reasons to kill him. And now talking about the trailer, it opens with an introduction of a character named Vicky Rai. He is a well-known personality. The scene then shifts to Vicky Rai’s murder and the real story begins. Richa and Pratik enter and the investigation starts.

As mentioned in Hindustan Times, Vicky Rai is the cunning 32-year-old owner of the Rai Group of Industries and son of the Home Minister of Chhattisgarh, Jagannath Rai.

Watch the trailer here:

Pratik Gandhi's acting was highly appreciated in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. As soon as the trailer was released, fans started commenting. One fan wrote, ‘masterpiece’, while another said that it is ‘filled with talented actors’.

