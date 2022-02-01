'The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim' star Nam Da Reum announces military enlistment via a heartfelt letter to fans

Talented young actor Nam Da Reum has announced his plans to enlist in the military next week! The actor posted a heartfelt note for his fans announcing that he is enlisting in the military on February 8. Nam Da Reum is 19 years old according to International age and 21 years old according to Korean age.

In his heartfelt post to Uniques (Nam Da Reum's fandom), the actor started by wishing everyone a Happy Lunar New Year filled with happiness, good health and fortune! He revealed his plans to enlist in the military on February 8 and wanted to share this news with his fans first! He confessed that ever since he was young serving in the military early was one of my goals. Although he wasn’t able to go at the age of 20 [by Korean reckoning], he is relieved to be able to go at the age of 21.

He hopes to return soon and show a matured and improved version of himself, both as a person and adult. He concluded the letter by saying that he wishes Uniques well and asked them to take care of themselves.

K-drama fans are well versed with Nam Da Reum's incredible filmography and amazing talent. He began his acting career as a child actor and has played the younger version of the male lead in many K-dramas including 'While You Were Sleeping', 'Start Up' and 'Doom At Your Service'. Earlier this year, he starred in the TVing web series 'Monstrous' and will be a part of Netflix's 'The Sound of Magic' alongside Ji Chang Wook and Hwang In Yeop. Serve well, Nam Da Reum!

