GreatGuys’ world tour canceled last minute over visa issues in USA; event planner releases statement

GreatGuys is a South Korean boy band which consists of 8 members and includes Uiyeon, Horyeong, Daun, Baekgyeol, Donghwi, Hwalchan, Haneul, and Dongin. They made their debut in August 2017 with the single Last Men. On November 12 the band was supposed to play in the USA as a part of their world tour.

GreatGuys' world tour called off

The GreatGuys were to kick off their world tour on November 12. They landed in the USA on November 11 and were denied entry due to issues with their visa. Due to this, the members and the staff could not enter the country. ONK Entertainment who were the event planners made an official statement regarding the incident and the cancellation.

ONK Entertainment takes responsibility for the cancellation

In the official statement released, ONK Entertainment, a Florida-based event planning organization, explained that the GreatGuys' Record of Youth World Tour which was scheduled to happen from November 12th to November 19th of this year will be cancelled. They admitted their fault and took responsibility by stating that they didn’t process and get the members and staff the right visas to perform. Continuing they added that DNA Entertainment, GreatGuys, or K-Pop Kastle has nothing to do with the incident and that they will work directly with U.S. Customs Borders to resolve this problem.

Keeping the fans in mind they furthered that they regretted this news and assured that the ONK Entertainment staff is working on the full refunds for all the GRACE (GreatGuys' fans) that bought tickets for this tour. They finished their statement with an apology.

Fans who were supposed to attend the concert conveyed their disappointment but also encouraged GreatGuys and the staff to not lose hope. Many also said that they would wait for them to come again and perform in their country.

More about GreatGuys

GreatGuys debuted as a nine-member band in 2017 with the track Last Men along with the music video. Current members eight include Uiyeon, Horyeong, Daun, Baekgyeol, Donghwi, Hwalchan, Haneul, and Dongin. Earlier Jaie was also a part of the group. They received the Rookie of the Year Award at the 2018 Asia Model Awards. They released their fourth mini-album We're Not Alone Final: Only You in July 2022 along with the music video for Blind Love.

