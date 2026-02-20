Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria Star Eric Dane Passes Away at 53 Following ALS Diagnosis

Eric Dane has passed away as of February 19, 2026. According to a PEOPLE report, the popular actor was said to have passed away that afternoon in the presence of his friends and family. A note from his family confirmed that his demise came following his ‘courageous battle’ with ALS. His family has asked to keep the rest of the details private as they mourn the loss.

Eric Dane dies at 53 following nearly a year-long fight with ASL

Back in April 2025, the star revealed his diagnosis and was met with an outpouring of support and encouragement from his many fans around the world. The actor went on to speak about his wishes to fight the battle as much as possible. Confirming his passing, his family shared, "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

They reiterated his passionate advocacy for ‘awareness and research’ about ALS, and added, “[He was] determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

The actor was previously supposed to be at the ALS Network Champions for Cures & Care Gala in early February, but could not, due to the realities of his condition. Former Grey’s Anatomy co-star Ellen Pompeo went on to speak about their call after his ALS diagnosis announcement, and there were no updates on him since.

He was previously married to actress Rebecca Gayheart, and the duo shares two children, daughters Billie and Georgia, born in 2010 and 2011, respectively. Following their divorce in 2018, she asked for it to be dismissed in March 2025. The Euphoria star is said to have been in an on-and-off relationship with director and photographer Janell Shirtcliff for over three years before his health update. He was also involved with Priya Jain, a 28-year-old actress, although they are said to have separated in June 2025.

