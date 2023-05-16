Gucci Cruise 2024: IU, Shin Min Ah, NewJeans’ Hanni, Alia Bhatt, Gulf Kanawut, and more attend event in Seoul

Fashion shows are the perfect place for celebrity interactions and this one in Seoul, South Korea, has everyone’s attention. The grandiosity of the historical Gyeongbokgung Palace and the presence of multiple Korean as well as international artists made the Gucci Cruise 2024 show a sizzling hot place to be. Here’s a detailed list of the attendees.

K-pop stars at Gucci Cruise 2024

Found cruising at the glitzy fashion event, a myriad of well known faces from the Korean industry found themselves in presence. ITZY’s Ryujin, aespa’s Winter, IVE’s Leeseo, BIBI, Jay Park, THE BOYZ’ Juyeon and Younghoon, are some of the most prominent ones that we spotted.

NewJeans’ Hanni and IU, the two singers who are the global ambassadors of Gucci, also made their way to Gyeongbokgung Palace, and with it also being the latter’s birthday today, it was all the more special. Speaking of brand ambassadors, EXO member Kai was probably on the guest list, however, his absence due to his sudden military enlistment was noticeable. Meanwhile, the other global ambassador of the brand, actress Shin Min Ah was also spotted in an elegant fit.

Korean actors at the Gucci fashion event in Seoul

The very place to be on May 16, Korean actors including Kim Hye Soo, Kim Hee Ae, Shin Hyun Been, Woo Do Hwan, Lee Je Hoon, Lee Soo Hyuk, Jung Kyung Ho, Lee Yeon Hee, Lee Jung Jae, Lee Seo Jin, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Lim Ji Yeon, looked stunning under the South Korean night sky. A notable presence included national figure skater Cha Junhwan who is often in the news due to his undeniable handsomeness.

International attendees of Gucci Cruise ‘24

Adding to the star-studded lineup of fashionable attendees, Indian star Alia Bhatt made her first appearance at the event following the announcement of her global brand ambassadorship. Thai stars Gulf Kanawut and Davika Hoorne, Malaysian beauty Daiyan Trisha, Japanese visuals Fumiya Takahashi and Jun Shison, were seen at the event. The West was no far behind with Blake Lee, Dakota Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, Saoirse Ronan, and more were snapped while posing.

