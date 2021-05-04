Guess the OST lineup for Park Bo Young x Seo In Guk's upcoming drama Doom At Your Service & win exciting gifts

Want to win exclusive merchandise from Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk's upcoming drama Doom At Your Service? Keep reading to find out how to enter!

While you wait eagerly for the premiere of Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk's upcoming fantasy drama 'Doom At Your Service', we have an exciting opportunity for you that you're gonna love! K-Drama lovers, this is your time to shine. MUSIC&NEW, the production company behind the OST of 'Doom At Your Service' is organising an exciting contest and the winners get exclusive merchandise from 'Doom At Your Service!'

This contest is very aptly titled 'One Day ___ came into Doom At Your Service OST?!' Just like how Tak Dong Kyung, Park Bo Young's character desperately wishes for Myul Mang, played by Seo In Guk to come into her life, you too can wish for the artists you'd like to see featured in the various OST songs of 'Doom At Your Service'! The idea is to make a wish to the main character ‘Myul Mang’, a transcendent existence, and guess the correct artist that will be participating in the OST. Even before the release of the OST, the viewers are showing lots of interest in the featured artists, which is why this event was created for fans. The drama’s official merchandise will be given as the winner's prize through a lottery among those who get the correct answer. The event will be available up until May 9th. Details to the event is out on the official MUSIC&NEW's official Instagram.

MUSIC&NEW is known for creating the chart-topping OSTs of dramas like ‘Descendants of the Sun’, ‘The Beauty Inside’, ‘Chief of Staff', and more. Naturally, therefore, the excitement for the OST of Doom At Your Service is high! What are you waiting for? Go to MUSIC&NEW's Instagram and participate now!

Who do you think will feature in the Doom At Your Service OST? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Share your comment ×