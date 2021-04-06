Guess the SEVENTEEN music video from a mere screenshot & prove that you are a true CARAT!

Think you know 'em all? Well, let's find out! Take the quiz below.

Happy Birthday, Mingyu! The charismatic and talented idol turns 24 years old today (25 years in Korean age). Kim Mingyu is a rapper and is part of SEVENTEEN's hip-hop unit. SEVENTEEN debuted on May 26, 2015, with a live showcase televised by MBC. They were the first male K-pop group to debut with a one-hour live showcase on a major broadcasting channel. Three days later, their debut EP titled, 17 Carat was digitally released.17 Carat became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US. Not only that, SEVENTEEN was also the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's '10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015' chart.

SEVENTEEN is dubbed as a 'self-producing idol group'. This means that the members of SEVENTEEN actively participate in songwriting, choreographing, and other aspects of their music and performances. The name may be SEVENTEEN, but the group has 13 members - S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. All the members of SEVENTEEN are divided into 3 distinct sub-categories, which are also the group's official sub-units. The sub-groups are - Hip-hop unit has S. Coups - group leader and hip-hop unit leader, Wonwoo, Mingyu and Vernon. Vocal Unit has Woozi - unit leader, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, Seungkwan. Performance unit has Hoshi - unit leader, Jun, The8, Dino.

SEVENTEEN is known to have some of the best choreography in the industry. All the 13 members are extremely talented performers, rappers and vocalists. Since their debut, SEVENTEEN has released three studio albums, two reissues, one compilation album, ten extended plays, and nineteen singles. But can you guess the SEVENTEEN music video by a mere screenshot? Well, take our quiz and find out if you are a true-blue CARAT or a casual listener?

Take the quiz below :

Credits :Instagram

