Guess the songs to be included in BTS’ new album ‘Proof’ & we’ll reveal if the group agrees with your choice

BTS is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet—consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own output. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres.

BTS' numerous accolades include six American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, 24 Golden Disk Awards, and nominations for two Grammy Awards and two Brit Awards. Outside of music, they partnered with UNICEF to establish the Love Myself anti-violence campaign, addressed three United Nations General Assemblies, and became the youngest ever recipients of the Order of Cultural Merit from the President of South Korea due to their contributions in spreading Korean culture and language.

Recently BTS unveiled the name of their upcoming anthology album i.e ‘Proof’ and we are so excited to see some of the previous tracks included in the album so take the quiz to see which songs, according to you, could be included in the album:-

Does BTS agree with your choice of tracks? Let us know in the comments below.