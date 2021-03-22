Guess Who: ITZY announces much awaited comeback in April

ITZY is releasing a new album and making a comeback on April 30.

ITZY presented a special day to global fans on March 20 at 4 PM KST, hosting their first-ever fan party for those part of their official fan club. The group also pre-released a fan-dedicated track titled "MIDZY" at 6 PM on the same day. At the end of the "Fan Party Live" they said they would give "the best news fans are waiting for" arousing curiosity, and then delivered the news of the comeback in a day and a half.

On March 22, their agency, JYP Entertainment, released a poster via the group's SNS containing the news of their upcoming comeback. The poster released attracts attention by foretelling an unusual concept with an intense visual effect that looks like a light spreading against a black background.

It is to be noted that this comeback date was different from their previous ones; in particular, the time. In the case of digital singles such as English version digital singles or fan songs, the release dates are not fixed, but most of the albums for official activities are scheduled to be released at 1 pm KST on Friday, unlike those released at 6 pm KST.

With the surprise comeback announcement and the news that the album will be released at 1 pm KST, netizens are speculating whether ITZY is releasing a single aiming to enter the Billboard chart.

Are you excited for ITZY's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :JYP Entertainment

Share your comment ×