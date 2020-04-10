Guess Who: This superstar wants to ghost direct his next, a remake of a popular South film

He's known to be super interfering with all his movies, and he's at it yet again. Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below.

Would it be wrong to say that more often than not, male actors, or should we say, our top heroes, call the shots on a film set. From deciding the cast to changing the screenplay, they have active involvement in almost every department of filmmaking. Such is the case with this superstar, who's known to be extremely nosy with his movies, too.

The superstar has delivered three back to back hits and is reigning high on the scoreboard of A-list heroes today. Now, he has been signed on as the lead for another big project - a remake of a very popular South film that hit the marquee last year itself. The studio that had bought the rights of the film were keen on making the film with another actor, also a superstar, who happens to be friends with our hero. But when the other actor couldn't accommodate this project and instead liked another project that the studio was putting together, the banner decided to approach our star.

He, although was keen on taking the film up anyway, told them that his schedules are completely blocked but he would place this in between, only on one condition. Well, he wants to ghost direct the remake, just like he did with his last release that turned out to be a gamechanger for him. He doesn't want this news to be out in the media and asked the studio to keep it all hush-hush. The studio agreed because they needed a star face for the project and is happy that the superstar immediately signed on the dotted line. But we don't know if the director of the original film, who's also mostly going to direct the remake, will be too happy with this clause! Uh oh!

Could you guess who we're talking about? Please tell us in comments below.

