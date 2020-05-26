Guess Who: This actor is desperately trying to get this project, after a Gen Y star walked out of it

Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below.

In Bollywood, one person's loss is always someone else's gain. There have been countless examples of actors making their career out of films another contemporary hero/heroine rejected. But here's a different side to the tale. There are also actors, who are constantly keeping tabs on which movie is being produced by who and who's being approached for it. Not because they love the filmy gup, but only to know when to attack to get the part.

Today, we're talking about this young actor, who's clearly catapulted himself into the A-league with a few big successes in the past. But despite a few hits to his credit, he has not been able to match up to this other Gen-Y star who enjoys a massive fan following but has been experiencing a rather dull phase in his career. We hear that when the Gen-Y star decided to walk out of an upcoming film, our hero made desperate calls and attempts to land the role. He would constantly be nagging to the director and the producer (both very close friends of the star) and explain how he's the perfect choice for the film.

Not just that, he would send out stories in the media which spoke about him being offered the role and him toying with the idea of taking it up. All of this has left the filmmaker and the producer really miffed. In fact, the producer who's also signed him for another project, has only been complaining of his changed behaviour. From what we hear, this movie will definitely be made but there are very bleak chances of it being made with our desperate hero. The Gen-Y star might not be in the project anymore, but he can be overheard speaking in their circle about how his contemporary actor has been begging to get all the roles he and his other friends reject. Ouch! Did we say how they also pretend to be good friends in front of the camera?

