GUESS WHO: THIS actor of a remake is in two minds about his next with a director whose recent film bombed

Can you guess the name of the actor, the director and the film?

Bollywood stars are quite aware of their projects and also of their contemporaries projects. Often, when some stars sign on films, they take into consideration the profile of the filmmaker and the people associated with the project. However, in the case of this fairly popular actor, it seems that despite being careful of signing on projects with popular makers, his next is with a director whose recent film bombed at the box office. This popular actor has been delivering hits after hits and is now all set to work on a film in an unexplored genre.

However, now, this fairly popular actor who recently is not sure of doing a film of a filmmaker who just had a disaster on his list. The actor has already shot for a few days for the film but after the failure of the director's film, he has asked for a fresh narration of the story before he restarts the film with the filmmaker. The filmmaker has also has had a fairly good track record in the past with different genre of films. However, his recent multi starrer ended up as a disaster at the box office.

Knowing today's generation of stars who don't want to take the risk and also don't really believe in relationship, it seems this popular actor is also going the same route and demanding a narration again is a part of it. Seems the new generation of stars are here purely for business and would not want to be associated with those who are failing to impress the audience.

