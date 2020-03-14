Guess Who: This actor who delivered a huge hit refused a woman centric film that stars his favourite co star

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

For the longest time, discussions about pay disparity and sexism in the industry have hit headlines. In fact, with women centric films now bringing in great numbers at the box office, many producers are willingly putting in revenue on such projects. One might think times are changing, but they clearly aren't. The lack of representation in terms of A-list heroes in such films is staggering as heroines continue to make do with smaller actors opposite them.

Such is the case with this duo. In fact, they have already been seen together in two films - one that was unconventional and brought rave reviews and saw good returns while another one clearly didn't make the cut at the ticket counters. Despite the movie being a damp squib, the male actor always maintained that the heroine is his 'favourite co-star'. He has expressed his affection towards her in several interviews as well.

Recently, the actress was signed on to for another woman centric political drama, to be bankrolled by a big banner. When the film was being planned with her, the makers went ahead and approached our Gen Y star to step in for the project. But he flatly refused. Why? Because he feels he's a bigger star than her today, after her last film failed to deliver and he gave a huge blockbuster last year. But he conveniently forgot that while the actress has gifted some terrific successes on her own accord, the male counterpart saw solo success after ages. He told the makers that he's not comfortable playing second fiddle to her, given the current scenario and his positioning. This news reached our pretty lady and someone tells us that she's miffed with her actor buddy for turning the movie down for this reason. Well, sometimes success can also cost you a few friends!

