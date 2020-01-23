Guess Who: This actress' boyfriend travels with her for her outdoor shoot to spend more time together

Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below.

There are several couples in Bollywood today - some who admit publicly that they are in love, and some who prefer to stay mum on the topic. This actress has been in news for another affairs in the last few years. But after breaking up with the actor-filmmaker ex, she found love in someone else who also belongs to the same field, albeit in a different manner.



The two lovebirds look really cute together and the actress, who's delivered two big hits last year, is also on a career high. She has two films lined up for 2020 - one of which is a mega budget actioner. The actress, because of her busy schedule, tries to spend as much time with her partner, whenever they can. But recently, when she had flown abroad for a 40-day schedule of the actioner, she came up with a really nice idea. The boyfriend is also quite popular in his circuit and has several industry friends so for him, it was a cakewalk to bond with the team. He already knew the leading star of the film and the trio got along like a house on fire.



The boyfriend came along with the actress and spent almost a month with the whole crew. There are also news reports that claim that the duo plan to tie the knot sometime later this year. This also comes as a huge surprise because her ex too has made similar plans and he's definitely getting married to his now girlfriend in the next couple of months. We're happy for all of them! Could you guess who we're talking about?

Credits :Pinkvilla

