GUESS WHO: Actress of a HIT film opts out of a project opposite a star due to her boyfriend’s rivalry with him

Can you guess the actress, the big star and the boyfriend actor?

Bollywood continues to remain a place where the drama begins and ends. For some actors, the drama might only happen on the big screen, but, for others, it might continue off the screen too in their personal life. Speaking of this, recently, a big project was announced with a big star playing the lead role and a promising actress who recently has been a part of a hit multistarrer comedy. However, amidst all the buzz about seeing this pairing together in the project, the promising actress opted out of the project.

Though the promising starlet wants everyone to think that dates were the issue of opting out of the project, but the real reason is something else. This actress of a recent comedy hit has been dating an actor who has some ongoing rivalry with the male star of that project. Owing to this, the boyfriend actor forced his ladylove to give up the big project opposite the actor with whom he has issues. Well, the actress has previously been seen briefly with the star of the big project in a flop film of 2019 and now, with the new project fans were hoping to see more of them.

But looks like that isn’t going to happen anytime soon as the actress gave into her boyfriend's wish and opted out of the project opposite his rival. It is rather strange both the heroes have been launched together and have the same godfather but now this animosity is rather strange. Can you guess the name of the film, the actress, the big star and the boyfriend actor?

Credits :Pinkvilla

