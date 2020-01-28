Guess Who: This actress is making sure her film's newbie star does not hog the limelight

While the lead stars have managed to send their fans into a collective tizzy, looks like the actress wants to make sure the focus is on her.

Word around Bollywood gets around quite fast. If it is not for the PR machinery, industry insiders often spill the beans. Be it films or celebs' tantrum on sets, it is almost impossible for any piece of news to be contained. Now, this latest piece of gup revolves around an upcoming film that has got a major section of the audience excited. While the lead stars have managed to send their fans into a collective tizzy, looks like the actress wants to make sure the focus is on her.

A little birdie tell us, this actress, who has enjoyed a successful stint so far, is going all out to make sure that her film is not seen as a two-heroine film. While the other is a newbie as well, this actress, who has time and again won hearts, wants the film to be perceived as just her and the male lead's film. In addition, the second actress has not been spotted promoting the film at all. While the makers claim it could be a promotion strategy, we highly doubt it.

The movie, which is helmed by one of the top directors, has generated a huge buzz and may end up raking in a huge collection at the box office as well. We guess only time will tell who shines brighter on the silver screen. Think you know who this actress is? Shoot your guesses in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

