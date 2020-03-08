Guess Who: Amid Yes Bank crisis, top producer jokes about not repaying Rs 300 crore borrowed from the bank

Yes Bank has been in the headlines for its recent crisis. The financial problems have left several Bollywood producers in a soup.

Unfortunately, Bollywood has also faced the brunt of the Yes Bank crisis. For those unaware, Yes Bank has found itself in a controversy after the Reserve Bank of India imposed a moratorium on the bank for 30 days and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000 earlier this week. While the common man suffers, Bollywood also finds itself in a soup. A little birdie tells us that a few Bollywood producers, including three big banners, have their production houses' salary accounts with the notorious bank. Given the cap imposed, producers, production houses and their employees are having difficulties with the transactions.

While everyone tries to find the path through the muck, we hear that a Bollywood producer is cracking a few jokes on the situation. Apparently, there are a few banners and producers who have borrowed money and taken overdrafts from the bank for their projects. One of the three B-Town banners has borrowed a whopping Rs 300 crore from Yes Bank. With the crisis making the headlines, the producer running the banner jokes about not having to repay the bank. Talk about being insensitive!

Meanwhile, an insider tells us that another production house, whose movies have not been performing exceptionally great at the box office, has also borrowed money and has dealt with the bank for their productions. If that wasn't enough, another production house floated its IPO last year with the help of Yes Bank and now, they have also landed in trouble due to the scam. Who do you think are the production houses in question? Let us know your guesses in the comments below.

