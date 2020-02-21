Guess Who? To avoid an EXPLOSIVE clash, makers of a top star’s hot movie are planning to postpone it

The makers have been having private discussions (without the knowledge of the actor) about postponing the movie, after the big-budget extravaganza releases. Can you guess who the blind is about?

These two movies are hyped to be among the best releases of this year. While one announced its release date on a holiday, another decided to bag the same date as the star enjoys a huge audience on that day. But now it seems that the makers of one of the movies, a supernatural flick, are having serious doubts about the clash, as the other actor’s clout is supreme on holidays. The celebrity producers of this much-hyped movie are seriously contemplating postponing it, to avoid clashing with a big-budget action extravaganza, which is releasing on the same days. Both the movies have two of the biggest action heroes in Bollywood and said to be fierce competitors too.

It all started when the star of one of the movies, was in strategic discussions with his team, deciding when to announce the release his next. The plan was to release on the big holiday but before they could announce the date, somehow the top star of the other movie got wind of it and announced the release of the film on the same day. Caught unaware but determined to release on the same day, he too announced the release of his film on the holiday. Strangely, it wasn’t only him that was surprised!

Apparently, the producers of the supernatural flick were also caught unaware but they had no choice than to go along with the star of their movie as the film was a long way till completion. What the actor says is almost like an unwritten rule on the sets of this film and the makers have no choice but to obey them.

But now, apart from the supernatural flick not being ready on time (the shoot is still going on and the VFX part is left), the makers are not keen for a clash too as the other star has a huge fan following. The makers have been having private discussions (without the knowledge of the actor) about postponing the movie, after the big-budget extravaganza releases. They have finalised two dates – one a month later and another a couple of months later but apart from informing their lead actor, they want to stretch the announcement of the postponed date just a month before the big-budget extravaganza releases and cashed in maximum on the hype.

It seems that the team of the supernatural movie has not kept the top actor in the loop as he was against the postponement earlier. One of his hottest movies has already been postponed this year to avoid a clash. Apparently, he was extremely unhappy about it as he hadn’t been informed about it by his director, who went ahead and did what he felt best.

So, for now, it’s all being kept under wraps, as the makers of the supernatural flick want to stretch it till the last minute. They want the maximise the buzz surrounding it and also have ample time to convince their top star too!

