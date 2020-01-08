Guess Who: BLOCKBUSTER filmmaker’s multi-starrer remake SHELVED as no top hero wants to play main lead

The movie was touted to be the biggest announcement of 2020 boasting of a star cast with a super successful superstar and a top actress.

It’s a film that has been brewing over the last year or so. A remake of a yesteryear hit starring a senior actor, the filmmaker was trying to procure the rights of the movie for his production house. The movie was to be directed by a well-known director. But after a top action hero walked out of the movie citing script issues, and other actors turned it down, the makers too have lost interest and decided to shelve the film.

The movie was touted to be the biggest announcement of 2020 boasting of a star cast with a super successful superstar and a top actress. A fresh pair (dream cast), a blockbuster filmmaker and a super hit director – what more could anybody ask for? Yet there was a catch. The person who held the rights of the earlier movie had a condition – he wanted to be a co-producer. But the filmmaker flatly rejected the proposal. Stories of the rights holder asking for a whopping amount of money started doing the rounds but those were never true.

As the negotiations faded and there seemed to be a standoff between the filmmaker and the rights holder, the filmmaker’s director and he approached one of Bollywood's top stars. The actor was excited. Who wouldn’t be? A reputed banner and director, top actress as his co-star and an exciting script which had him portraying extreme shades. Everything seemed fine and an announcement was kept ready – till the actor came to know that the role he was dreaming about was no longer in the pipeline. The revised script looked flat so he told the makers to come back with a new draft. But in his mind, he had figured out that he wouldn’t do it. The actress, too, lost interest when she realised her male co-star had walked out.

The makers approached a couple of other top actors, but they weren’t interested as they knew what had happened with the project. A top actor, who is very close to the filmmaker, has kept him on hold saying he is busy with his next release. But insiders say that he is not fond of remakes, so he won’t do it.

Now, the latest news is that the filmmaker and the studio associated with it, have lost interest and decided to shelve the project. While the movie is a multi-starrer, the other actors don’t have big roles to perform. Non-star actors can be roped in for those roles because of the filmmaker and his director’s goodwill with the film industry. The main role needs a huge star. But if there is no main lead – can such a big movie happen?

Credits :Pinkvilla

