Guess Who: This Bollywood couple went through a rough patch, broke up and got back together

There are several Bollywood couples who are currently giving all of us couple goals. But among the many new lot of lovebirds are these two - one who belongs to a film family and the other is an outsider who just made her big screen debut last year. The hero, despite his heavyweight legion and being launched by a big production house a few years ago, failed to make a mark in the industry and has been lost ever since. On the other hand, the actress has been a head turner ever since she made her big splash in 2019.

The heroine was already dating another starkid but she quickly dumped him to find solace in the arms of the rather macho hero of her second film. But that turned out to be a mere fling or an affair that existed purely on basis of physical needs and not love. Once the film got over, their relationship too went kaput and she found love in our actor, who's struggling to put his failing career back on track and sign a second film. Everything was hunky dory and the actress could be seen present at all family gatherings.

But a close friend of the two gives us the inside goss. Apparently, sometime around January-February, they were having endless arguments and their fights wouldn't stop. It became so serious that they had even taken a break from their relationship. We hear it all started with the news of the actress' closeness to one of her former co-stars who she also had a fling with during the shoot of her debut film. The boyfriend found out that the two are still in touch and all hell broke loose. It took the girlfriend sometime to get back with a proper explanation and settle things. Now, they are back to being a couple and are pretending like nothing ever happened. Such is life....in Bollywood!

Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below.

