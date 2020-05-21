Guess Who: Despite several success films, this actor isn't in A league; producers miffed with his pay hike

Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below.

Success changes one, they say. But sometimes, even success can't change a perception surrounding your name. Such is the case with this young actor, who has seriously climbed up the charts, delivering one success after the other. Yes, despite being hot property, he still isn't really considered one among the creme-de-la-creme from the Gen-Y brigade.

Yes, the success might have tasted sweet for this actor, who had worked for years to get it, but it seems he's not been able to reap the benefits of the same. We hear that the consistent box office success hit him hard in the head and he decided to hike his fee. Forget doubling, he has almost started charging 5 times his usual fees. We aren't saying he doesn't deserve it, given his hit run at the plexes. But unfortunately, producers still don't consider him in the A-league. Several filmmakers are shocked with the amount he's quoted them and although they were really keen on getting him on board, they have now decided against it and choose another young star, who's also turned out to be a heartthrob in the last few years. Producers believe that this young turk has more potential and is way more bankable with his films, than our hero and the cherry on the cake is that our actor no.2 is charging half of what the other one has been quoting.

It's also a sorry state of affairs for our hero, because the other actor, despite being known to be a terrific performer as well, has not been able to deliver as many consecutive hits as him. But he's definitely delivered double of what his highest grossing film collected, with just one movie and that's what counts. Plus, he's also maintained his position and didn't decide to ask for an exorbitant amount to star in a film. A renowned producer who decided to choose someone else over our actor for his next production venture, also indirectly told his team to knock some sense as he feels that the actor will lose all big projects if he continues to throw tantrums with his pay, especially when the industry is going through one of its toughest times. All in all, it seems that our hero's loss has turned out to be this hot actor's gain... At least for now!

