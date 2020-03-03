GUESS WHO: Did THIS superstar deliberately plan his overseas event at the same time as another macho star?

The two superstars aren’t really fond of each other. Often, the macho and senior star has poked fun at the other one. Can you guess the two superstars?

Bollywood is a place where sometimes fun between two stars may take the wrong turn and affect their relationship for life. While one may hope that the senior stars may let go of such things but in this particular case, it might not be the case. Recently, a popular action superstar has been in the headlines after a rumour started about him being signed up by an international agency. Since then, the superstar in question has been forcing his team to plan his overseas events at the same time as another popular and senior star.

While the event for the Macho superstar had been planned way long in advance, the action superstar wanted his team to set the date for his international event almost at the same time. While the senior star already enjoys a huge fan base internationally and need not sweat about the clash of dates of the two events, the other handsome star is yet to find his footing among fans in the foreign land. Until last year, the handsome superstar was planning his shows but nothing had worked out.

Now, out of the blue, the action star suddenly decided to plan his overseas event at the same time as another senior star. However, one will have to now wait and watch if the action star also gets the same kind of cheer from the overseas crowd as the other macho star or not. The superstar, who has had a rather great past year professionally, is known to not be fond of the senior star. Also, the senior star is known to have poked fun at the expense of the popular action star in the past and hence, they don’t really get along. Now, only time will tell, if the action superstar gets the same kind of love overseas as the Macho superstar.

