Guess Who: This filmmaker isn't happy with the second half of his next starring a superstar; Is rewriting it

This superstar might not have had a good run at the plexes for sometime, but the actor has placed his bets high on his next, which will be directed by a much acclaimed filmmaker. The director is known for his brand of cinema that subtly puts out a message along with entertainment. The two are definitely teaming up for this project that they have been in talks for.

The project was supposed to roll out around April, but was later pushed to August. This happened much before the entire Coronavirus outbreak disrupted the schedules of several films. An insider tells us that the superstar wants this to be his big comeback vehicle and doesn't want to take any risk with it. The film, that deals with another social issue, like most of the filmmaker's previous movies, is being planned as a fun, entertaining watch. But the actor isn't quite happy with how the second half has panned out.

The filmmaker had several meetings with the hero and tried to understand his point of view. He also agreed that there was something amiss in the slater half of the film, so he's taken it back for a rewrite. Currently, he's making most of the quarantine and lockdown and has switched himself off from the world. He's almost done with the climax and a little bit of the remaining is left. The director plans to complete it by this month end and give another narration to the actor then. The superstar will definitely do this film and has put all his other announcements on hold because of this. So, he wants it to be completely ready before he makes it official. Guess the fans will have to wait a little longer, but it might surely be worth the wait!

Credits :Pinkvilla

