Guess Who: This filmmaker jeopardised a director's project by convincing an actor to quit his project?

This remake has long been in the making and has garnered attention for all the wrong reasons. Read on to know more.

Bollywood's crop of directors and producers seem to be in a mood to strike when the iron is really, really hot. This remake has long been in the making and has garnered attention for all the wrong reasons. With a superstar turning down the project because he was not too excited by the script, left its director and producer in the lurch. However, an insider now tells us that there may be more than what meets the eye.

Turns out, another filmmaker played an important role in successfully getting this superstar to back out of the remake. Well, we wonder what was on the table then.

Industry sources say this top filmmaker convinced the superstar to exit the remake by convincing him that the script of his new project was along the lines of the remake. He claimed his script was better than the remake. But this was apparently not done to woo the actor. The filmmaker has had some beef with the director of the remake and only wanted to get back. Well, talk about professionalism.

Who do you think the two directors are? Shoot your guesses in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More