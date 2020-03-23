Guess Who: This Gen Y couple broke up because the heroine couldn't handle the actor's over indulgent behaviour

Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below.

Around two years ago, when these two young actors were filming for a film they starred in, they fell in love with each other. And it wasn't any ordinary love - they were head over hells in love with each other. But like most Bollywood jodis, this too wasn't going to last forever. In fact, there are already reports that they broke up in February. But a friend from the same group they are a part of revealed to us that the split had come about last December itself.

The actress was immensely tired of dealing with the male actor's regular tantrums. Apparently, he was extremely possessive and would constantly check on who she's meeting and where she's heading to. Sometimes, he would even land up at the same place without informing her, leaving her extremely embarrassed in front of her friends. The actress discussed this with her BFFs and she decided to break-up. The same friend from the group tells us the actor was in shock when his girlfriend walked out on him. They all feel that the hero was being over indulgent and him landing up during the promotions of the actress' last project left her red faced in front of the entire ensemble. This had become a regular phenomenon and it was only about time for them to separate!

They were also set to do another film together, but now, it seems that he has straight out refused to share screen space with her. Only if he realised that despite starting out together, she's clearly the bigger star, with almost four projects in her kitty already, whereas he's struggling to find work, despite being an incredible performer, only because of his attitude issues.

