Guess Who: This Gen Y star is confused about his next and wants to walk out of the already announced film

Confusion, confusion, confusion: that's currently the state of mind for one of the most promising Gen-Y stars we have in Bollywood today. The actor who's known for his runaway hits at the box office, has been experiencing a lull in his career off late. His last two-three films failed to hit the bull's eye and missed the mark by miles. That has got the actor a little worried. In fact, he's become a little more introspective about his career choices.

It's not that the actor doesn't have projects in his kitty. Despite his not-so-good-times at the plexes, he has several options ready but he's become quite picky off late. Our lovely hero has signed three films - one releases this year and there are two that he needs to shoot. But we hear that he might opt out of one the films that has already been announced.

The film in point is actually being helmed by a director, who the hero has a hundred per cent track record with. So his behaviour has come across as a little surprising. The team had even launched the first poster of the movie and everyone was quite kicked about it, given that it's a completely new space for Hindi films. As of now, he has not told the team that he plans to walkout of the project, but he isn't completely happy with the way the script has turned out. He has sent it for a rewrite and will take a call right after! But insiders close to the actor informs us that he doesn't want to take another risk and in turn, put his career at stake. Now, it needs to be seen if the actor decides to do it or opts out. But nevertheless, he's definitely entitled to make his own choices, right?

