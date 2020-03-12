Guess Who: This Gen Y star walking out of his next has upset his filmmaker mentor and director buddy

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Few weeks ago, we told you how a young actor decided to walk out of a film after having signed it. The film was supposed to go on floors in a month's time and was also announced for a release early next year, but after the actor raised his doubts in front of the team, they decided to put the film on the back burner. Last we heard that the project is not happening anymore.

But this decision has caused a huge crack in the actor's relationship with both his filmmaker buddies. The producer of the film also happened to have introduced him in the movies, and has always stood by his side, giving him several big commercial projects to lead. But last year, they did a film together which turned out to be a disaster at the box office. In fact, the actor who had a string of successes in the past, has failed to deliver at the ticket counters in the last two years. So after his last big film flopped, he wanted to do some introspection and decided to walk out of this film that he had already signed. The makers had even launched the first look poster of the film which didn't get the necessary love from the viewers.

Our hero wasn't too happy with the way the film was shaping up in the second half and decided to give it a miss. When he informed the team about it, they were shocked. The director and the actor are buddies and are known to be a hit duo in the industry. So, his decision has definitely caused a dent in their friendship, and we hear, after the actor's exit from the film, he has now roped in another popular young actor on board for his next film, which was initially planned to go on floors later with the same actor-friend who he's worked with in the past. When his dost said no to this film, he threw him out of the other and the moneybags producer also consented to his choice. The other actor will also be seen in another film under the same banner and has a loyal fan following among the younger crowd. Seems like one actor's loss has now turned out to be another's gain. But that's not just the only price the actor had to pay for his 'no'! What about the two friends he lost?

