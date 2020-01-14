Guess Who: This Gen Y star wanted to replace a veteran actor and play both son & father in a remake

Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below.

Actors being insecure isn't a new thing in Bollywood. But with the younger crop of actors, one can comfortably say that they are more collaborative in their effort. But recently, one star's tantrums have been the talk of the town. The actor, who has struggled to make his mark in the first few years, has now become a prominent face in the industry. People who have known him all this while are now surprised at his demands.

Recently, it was announced that a filmmaker is remaking one of his films in Hindi, that happens to be in a particular regional language. The story happens to be a father-son relationship story and the filmmaker has already locked a veteran star who would be playing the father's role. He had then approached this Gen-Y star to play the son's role. He liked the concept, given its fresh take on human relationships, but he asked the director to give him some time to get back.

The actor discussed with his team who then told the filmmaker about a really unexpected condition that he had placed in order to sign the project. Our star made it very clear that he would give his nod, only if the older actor was replaced and he was given the chance to play both the roles - that of the son as well as the father. He also reasoned that given the kind of films he's doing lately, the audience will also expect a surprise and they will be pleasantly stunned if he played both the younger and the older characters himself. This demand threw the filmmaker and the production house off their ground. The older actor happened to be his first and only choice for the father's role because the director doesn't want to make the film without him and he told the star's team that he wouldn't be able to accommodate his demands at all. Such is the state of affairs today.

