Guess Who: This GenY star wants to reunite with this director after their last flop but his team is against it

Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below.

Success and failures define friendships in Bollywood and more often than not, a flop film usually scars relationships. But not for these two men, who bonded famously well on the sets of their last film, a rom com that released sometime ago. The actor, who's a big name in the young circuit today, signed the film - a sequel of sorts - only because he wanted to work with the filmmaker, who is famous for having a different language to love.

But the film released and like many might have expected, it bombed at the box office. This was also shocking for the actor and his team since this was his first flop from the time he was on the rise. He delivered three consecutive hits but his star power couldn't save this ship from sinking. Many who watched the film felt that it was the director's vision that went completely haywire through the making of the film, leaving it to be a huge mess. But the director has approached the Gen-Y star for another directorial, that he wants to begin very soon. While that is a biopic and the actor had verbally agreed to do it anyway, his team is completely against the idea. The management team that handles him is trying to knock some sense in him and doesn't want him to sign any other movie with the director.

But we hear that the actor is adamant on his decision to do the film and is constantly having arguments with his team members who want him to do otherwise. Also, the director wants to kickstart the film as soon as possible but our hero's dates are completely booked till the end of the year as he's also turned out to be another filmmaker's new blue-eyed boy. Now, it needs to be seen who the actor would listen to - his heart or his manager?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More