Guess Who: This good looking actor's model girlfriend wants to get married but he doesn't want to commit

Relationships are quite fragile today, especially in the Hindi film industry. There are several couples who we know and talk about but also some who don't admit to being in love openly enough. We are talking about this really good looking young actor, who has been struggling to make his mark in the industry. While he has always been criticised for his bad acting chops, he definitely grabs attention for his drop dead gorgeous looks and his steamy affairs.

He has been in a steady relationship with a pretty supermodel and the two have also discussed about making it official. But we hear that our hottie isn't quite ready to commit yet. Despite being in love, he lives life like a bachelor. He's often spotted hanging around with several top models and other actors and was also recently in news for a rumoured affair with his latest co-star, who also happened to have dated an action hero.

Problems have started erupting in the love story after our leggy model wanted to get married. She wants to settle down with him and is madly in love with our hero. But just like his best friend, the young turk also fears the idea of commitment and marriage. In fact, he has not even made his girlfriend formally meet the family, leave aside going public with it. He has even gone ahead and announced that he's happily single which has left the girl heartbroken. Their mutual friends have been constantly trying to knock some sense in her, since the hero has the reputation of a philanderer. The girl had even informed her close friends and family last year that they plan to get married in 2020 but with reports of him cheating on her coming up, their union seems unlikely.

Credits :Pinkvilla

