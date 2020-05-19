Guess Who: This gorgeous actress is struggling to find work; signs a film with a #MeToo accused director

While the filmmaker has got a clean chit after allegedly harassing one of his assistants, the star heroine is not getting great offers and picking films out of desperation. Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below!

Let's admit it: Me Too in India was a huge disaster. While several women voiced their stories of sexual abuse and harassment bravely, not much really came about it. The accused were roaming around scot free and some of them even got clean chits. One of those accused who was also possibly one of the first few names to have come out in public, is already back to work and has started on his next directorial venture. Despite being in news for humiliating one of his assistants, the filmmaker was given due credit in his last project, which starred a superstar.

Now, when he was putting his next movie in place, he found it extremely difficult to find actors for it. In fact, not many actually came forward and were okay with the idea of doing a film with him. Except this one heroine, who despite being an A-list actress is struggling to find work. The lady we're talking about was never considered a powerful performer until she delivered with a few films in recent times. While many thought that her luck would change, she stopped getting good work. Many filmmakers also don't want to cast her because they feel there are better choices from the younger generation who can easily replace her.

So when the Me Too accused filmmaker approached her to play the lead in his next - a slice of life drama about a father and daughter - she gave a verbal nod to the film, so much so in desperation. The filmmaker has previously given a huge sleeper hit in the same genre with another top actress and our A-lister feels he will be able to spread the same magic with her as well. But as of now, modalities haven't been locked. But many who are close to the actress have warned her of the repercussions of signing a film with the director, given the controversies he's mired in. But she hasn't paid any heed to such comments and has decided to do the film... for now, at least! We don't know if it will eventually happen, given the economic scenario in the film industry. After all, we aren't sure if producers would be keen on spending so much money on a film that primarily revolves around the heroine. Ouch!

Credits :Pinkvilla

